WATCH: Pitbull Puppy Taken To Hospital After Beating By Ħamrun Owner

A dog has been confiscated from its owner after a video emerged online of it being physically abused on a balcony.

The video, which isn’t for the faint of heart, shows a man kicking and hitting his pitbull puppy on a balcony.

The video was later sent to Animal Welfare and police who immediately went on site to retrieve the poor dog.

The dog was then taken to APH Veterinary Hospital whereupon initial investigation he appeared to have not suffered any physical injuries.

However, the dog was noted as having cropped ears which is an illegal procedure in Malta.

“A lot of people who aren’t extreme abusers still think it’s ok to crop the ear,” said animal rights activist Alison Bezzina.

“They do it because with certain breeds there is this old belief that they look better.”

The case has since been forwarded to the police who will pursue the case further.

If found guilty, the abuser will face charges that vary between €2,500 and €6,500 with the possibility of up to three years in prison.

Thanks to the stellar work of Animal Welfare and police, the poor pitbull puppy will start the process of rehoming immediately.

