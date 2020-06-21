WATCH: Pet Rabbit Hops Onto Paceville’s Clubbing Scene On Late Night Walk

د . إAEDSRر . س

For the first time in three months, Malta’s nightclubbing scene was packed this weekend as people finally emerged from their COVID-19 induced coma.

And with it, the weird and wonderful have once again permeated the streets and corridors of Malta’s notorious nightclub avenue – Paceville.

While frequenting one of St Julian’s bustling streets, Maltese DJ and Producer NATE VF stumbled upon a couple walking their pet which is really nothing unusual….

… apart from the fact that it is a pet rabbit.

Even Rabbit Lives Matter so we sympathise with this individual’s decision to go on a small walk and it probably isn’t the strangest thing you’ll find at PV on a Saturday night.

And the rabbit looks like it’s dressed for a good night too – with a red bow tie to give it that cuteness factor as bystanders admire from afar.

But if this is what was meant by the “new normal”… then I’m totally for it!

