WATCH: Pet Rabbit Hops Onto Paceville’s Clubbing Scene On Late Night Walk

For the first time in three months, Malta’s nightclubbing scene was packed this weekend as people finally emerged from their COVID-19 induced coma.

And with it, the weird and wonderful have once again permeated the streets and corridors of Malta’s notorious nightclub avenue – Paceville.

While frequenting one of St Julian’s bustling streets, Maltese DJ and Producer NATE VF stumbled upon a couple walking their pet which is really nothing unusual….

… apart from the fact that it is a pet rabbit.

Even Rabbit Lives Matter so we sympathise with this individual’s decision to go on a small walk and it probably isn’t the strangest thing you’ll find at PV on a Saturday night.

And the rabbit looks like it’s dressed for a good night too – with a red bow tie to give it that cuteness factor as bystanders admire from afar.

But if this is what was meant by the “new normal”… then I’m totally for it!

