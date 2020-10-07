د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Newly-Hatched Turtles Emerge From Għadira Bay Nest And Slowly Make Their Way To Sea

A number of baby loggerhead turtles emerged from a nest in Għadira Bay earlier this evening and are slowly making their way to the sea.

In a video sent to Lovin Malta, volunteers can be seen guiding the newly-hatched turtles to the waves, to start their new life in the ocean. 

It is unclear how many turtles have hatched, but they appear to be in the capable hands of volunteers who are guiding them carefully using a torch to mimic moonlight reflecting off the water.

It’s been an eventful summer with several loggerhead turtle nest appearing across the Maltese islands including Ramla Bay and Għadira.

