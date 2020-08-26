د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Malta’s World-Famous Pup Features On LADBible For International Dog Day!

It’s International Dog Day and everyone and their pooch is celebrating!

Malta is home to thousands of dog lovers and, over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of dog celebrities pop up.

But no one comes as close as the Titti the Diving Dog who sadly passed away last year but still remains a national icon and one of the most famous dogs not only in Malta…but in the world.

And just to prove that is true, highly-popular online British media house LADBible featured Titti in their International Dog Day tribute video…

… not only that, but Titti is the first dog featured, which goes to show how popular she was.

Although Titti is no longer with us, Carmelo Abela, Titti’s owner, has found new love in an adopted pedigree Russel from Russia called Tina.

Dogs are truly man’s best friend!

