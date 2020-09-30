WATCH: Lydia Abela Wants Animal Welfare To Follow Up On Reports To Avoid Cases Of Abuse And Neglect

Lydia Abela believes that Animal Welfare needs to follow up on abuse reports if we want to see an improvement in the livelihoods of animals.

“From the feedback we got, I think what needs most attention is that reports are followed directly with those who filed them,” she said.

“We need to keep contact with the person who filed the report, because the report would’ve been filed by a person who has a genuine concern for animals. I believe that Animal Welfare needs to follow up more.”

Animal Welfare has come under the gun recently following a string of animal abuse cases that were left unaccounted for despite revelations that multiple reports had been filed in the past by concerned neighbours and activists.

It all came to a head when a 95-year-old woman was killed in her Msida maisonette earlier this month by two dogs belonging to a notorious backyard breeder who was known to Animal Welfare.

Last week, Abela also announced that she had met with the government organisation and committed to helping improve its functions, from communication, law enforcement and more.

“We need to give them more resources so that there’s more enforcement,” she said.

A major point of contention with regards to the welfare of animals is the archaic laws that allow room for people to get away with abuse.

“If there is a case when a person wasn’t able to take care of an animal, abused it and then the court finds that to be the case, I think that there can be a ban so that they don’t have any more animals,” she continued.

“We’re advocating for a continuous change in the law, we’ll see how it goes. In the case that there requires more change in the law, why not, we’ll discuss with the minister, with the animal welfare department and we’ll make the necessary changes.”

Abela spoke at a press conference yesterday in which she announced that 10 animal voluntary organisations will receive a total of € 76,000 funds to help continue to carry out their projects.

She was joined by Minister for Animal Rights Anton Refalo and the Parliamentary Secretary for Voluntary Organisations Clifton Grima.

