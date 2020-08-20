WATCH: Large ‘Injured’ Fish Startles Beachgoers As It Swims Towards Xgħajra’s Shore

د . إAEDSRر . س

A large fish, suspected to be a tuna, was spotted swimming close to shore off the coast of Xgħajra yesterday.

Beachgoers were startled as they saw the fish come closer and quickly exited the water after initial suspicions lead them to believe that it may have been a shark.

However, their confusion quickly turned to sympathy when they released that it was a tuna in distress.

“It’s bleeding and injured. It’s stuck,” said an onlooker.

Though the fish was identified as a tuna, it is still unclear how it got there but some seem to indicate that it might have escaped from a tuna cage.

“Does anyone knows whom to call to rescue this big fish as it’s going around Xgħajra’s shore? It has blood and is most probably hurt,” said Ryan who uploaded the video.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Ryan for a follow-up.

