WATCH: ‘I’ve Found Love Again’ – Adrian Zammit’s Fans Just Bought Him A New Goffy

“I’ve found love again,” Zammit told his audience yesterday night, already looking visibly emotional but clearly ready to pull a fast one on everyone. “It’s impossible to choose between her and this programme, so I’m going to let her choose.”

Goffy the bulldog had left a hole in the hearts of thousands of Maltese people who follow Marsa influencer Adrian Zammit’s Facebook show when the she died after a battle with cancer earlier this year. Now, however, the beloved bulldog has an adorable successor… and she even shares the same name!

Adrian Zammit looked visibly emotional as he cuddled the latest addition to his animal family

What makes the whole thing even more heartwarming is that Goffy was actually a surprise gift by a number of Zammit’s fans who had raised money to get him the puppy.

Dozens of people, led by a Pici Cremona and a Christian Vella, had been raising money to get the Marsa vlogger a new puppy, and Zammit had nothing but gratitude to his community.

In a separate post shared moments after his show ended, in fact, he took to Facebook to thank the number of people who had joined the fundraising initiative to get him the new puppy.

“I would like to thank you once again from the bottom of my heart, my friends,” Zammit ended, sharing a photo of himself with the adorable puppy and an already-grown Fido.

“You made me so happy now that I have another dog like Goffy.”