WATCH: Holly The Springer Spaniel Is Malta’s Most Adorable Anti-Plastic Warrior Keeping Our Beaches Clean

Maltese spring spaniel Holly Tanti has taken to Instagram to show us how much she enjoys picking up plastic water bottles from Wied iż-Żurrieq to keep our environment clean.

It seems like Neil Agius’ Wave of Change campaign is inspiring everyone on the Maltese islands to do their part to pick up some plastic, including some of our furry friends too.

“This is me cleaning the sea and enjoying it too! Everyone can do their part! Even me! So furry friends, join me!” the springer spaniel said to her fellow doggos.

Holly makes several trips to pick up the plastic water bottles that have drifted into the sea, making sure she doesn’t leave a single one behind.

The springer spaniel also challenged other dogs to pick up three pieces of plastic, an environment trend that has become popular ever since Neil Agius’ historic Sicily-Malta swim.

And if our dogs are in on it, we should be too!

#WaveOfChange calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment and Holly is leading the way for our furry friends.

