د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Dogs Trapped In A Car For Over Seven Hours In Żabbar Finally Rescued By Animal Welfare

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Two dogs were rescued by Animal Welfare officials last night after they had been trapped inside a car in Żabbar for over seven hours.

Images of the trapped dogs were published on the Facebook group RUBS Puppy Love last night, along with a post asking for help regarding the current situation.

“Not sure what to do. Earlier today found these 2 dogs locked in a car in Żabbar,” someone wrote. “I told the police about it but it’s about 7hrs later and the dogs are still in the car. Any suggestions?”

People took to the comments section to offer their advice on what the individual should do, including calling the police and Animal Welfare and even smashing the car window.

But it seems like the situation was rectified when Animal Welfare was notified and arrived on the scene at around midnight to rescue the dogs.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Environment informed Lovin Malta that the dogs are currently being taken care of and will be receiving a check-up by a vet.

Tag someone who would be glad to hear this news

READ NEXT: Two Dogs Have Been Trapped Inside A Car For Over Seven Hours In Zabbar

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK