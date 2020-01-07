WATCH: Dogs Trapped In A Car For Over Seven Hours In Żabbar Finally Rescued By Animal Welfare
Two dogs were rescued by Animal Welfare officials last night after they had been trapped inside a car in Żabbar for over seven hours.
Images of the trapped dogs were published on the Facebook group RUBS Puppy Love last night, along with a post asking for help regarding the current situation.
“Not sure what to do. Earlier today found these 2 dogs locked in a car in Żabbar,” someone wrote. “I told the police about it but it’s about 7hrs later and the dogs are still in the car. Any suggestions?”
People took to the comments section to offer their advice on what the individual should do, including calling the police and Animal Welfare and even smashing the car window.
But it seems like the situation was rectified when Animal Welfare was notified and arrived on the scene at around midnight to rescue the dogs.
A spokesperson from the Ministry of Environment informed Lovin Malta that the dogs are currently being taken care of and will be receiving a check-up by a vet.