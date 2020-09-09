WATCH: Animal Rights Minister Calls For Harsher Bestiality Laws ‘Adequate For Our Time’

Minister for Animal Rights Anton Refalo is advocating for more up-to-date legislation to address cases of potential bestiality following an account of a man allegedly molesting a flock of sheep on a local farm last week.

“I personally believe the law needs to be amended so that it is adequate for our time which means introducing harsh fines,” he said at a press conference earlier today.

Last week, a man was caught molesting a flock of sheep in St. Julian’s by the farm owner. The man is expected to face charges of animal abuse and not bestiality.

That is because Malta’s laws do not outright ban or criminalise bestiality. In fact, the Animal Welfare Act does not mention bestiality, while Malta’s Criminal Code only mentions bestiality once, and only in relation to showing indecent material to underage people.

When asked about why this is the case, Refalo appeared to be under the impression that the act was illegal.

Since the incident happened, animal activists and shelters have spoken up condemning Malta’s lack of legislation regarding the crude act.

“Our laws need to change, bestiality needs to be criminalised. A sexual act with an animal is an automatic rape, a violent act on another species and as well a health risk to society in general. Let’s change our laws. Let’s not victimise animals further with human sexual perversion,” the Association for Abandoned Animals said.

