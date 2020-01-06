د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Two Dogs Have Been Trapped Inside A Car For Over Seven Hours In Zabbar

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Two dogs have been left alone and trapped inside a car for over seven hours today with their owner still nowhere to be found.

Images surfaced of the two dogs on the popular Facebook group RUBS Puppy Love along with a post asking for help regarding the current situation.

“Not sure what to do. Earlier today found these 2 dogs locked in a car in Zabbar. I told the police about it but it’s about 7hrs later and the dogs are still in the car. Any suggestions?”

According to the post, the dogs have been stuck inside the car since early in the afternoon on Triq il- Kunvent in Zabbar and, seven hours later, the poor souls are still trapped with nowhere to go and with their owner nowhere to be found.

Even though attempts were made to contact local police the dogs remain inside the car and could possibly remain there throughout the cold night.

The RUBS community took to the comment section to express their concern for the two dogs with some fretting for their lives and other suggestions to smash the windows to rescue them.

UPDATE: Animal Welfare has arrived on the scene and is seeking permission from the police to open the car.

Share this story in the hope that someone might be able to help these pups

READ NEXT: Abandoned And Heartbroken: Toby Is The Misunderstood Maltese Staffy Who Needs A New Home

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK