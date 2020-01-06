Two Dogs Have Been Trapped Inside A Car For Over Seven Hours In Zabbar

Images surfaced of the two dogs on the popular Facebook group RUBS Puppy Love along with a post asking for help regarding the current situation.

Two dogs have been left alone and trapped inside a car for over seven hours today with their owner still nowhere to be found.

According to the post, the dogs have been stuck inside the car since early in the afternoon on Triq il- Kunvent in Zabbar and, seven hours later, the poor souls are still trapped with nowhere to go and with their owner nowhere to be found.

Even though attempts were made to contact local police the dogs remain inside the car and could possibly remain there throughout the cold night.

The RUBS community took to the comment section to express their concern for the two dogs with some fretting for their lives and other suggestions to smash the windows to rescue them.

UPDATE: Animal Welfare has arrived on the scene and is seeking permission from the police to open the car.