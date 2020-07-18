This Old Maltese Dog Went On An Unexpected Adventure And Somehow Made It To Animal Welfare’s Doorstep

A cute, elderly dog lost its way the other day but miraculously ended up knocking on the doorstep of none other than Animal Welfare.

When dogs go missing, you’d expect to find them wandering the streets somewhere or frolicking in a field but some are much smarter than you think.

And this one happened to know exactly where to go to be found and reunited with his owner!

“A few days ago this cute little dog lost his way and went on a trip a bit far from home. To our big surprise he came knocking on the right door and ended up in front of the Ministry responsible for Animal Welfare,” said Qormi local councillor, Martina Grech.

Perhaps it’s the wisdom he’s gained with old age or just a stroke of good luck. Either way, the dog was spotted chilling outside Animal Welfare who arrived immediately to help the poor fella out.

“Thank you for the dedication you have with such animals and for helping this dog find his way home as we got to experience the service at first hand. He is now safe back home catching up with his family telling them about his little adventure,” she said.

Even in his old age, this guy knows how to have an adventure!