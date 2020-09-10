Thief Who ‘Surgically Changed’ Appearances Of Barn Owls In Buskett Faces Charges Of Animal Cruelty

A 32-year old man from Żabbar is facing charges of cruelty to animals, criminal damage and violation of private property after he was arrested for stealing two barn owls from a protected enclosure in Buskett.

Appearing in court today, tree groomer Ronald Azzopardi was also accused of surgically changing the appearances of the two barn owls.

The 32-year-old was denied bail by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo as there remained witnesses that had yet to testify in the case.

Azzopardi’s lawyer, Fransina Abela, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Last weekend, FKNK uploaded CCTV footage showing Azzopardi breaking into the enclosure and stealing two barn owls. Azzopardi had disguised his identity by wearing an orange bandana.

However, following several days of police investigations, the 32-year-old was apprehended.

