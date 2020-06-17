Rabat Cat Feeder Disputes Council’s Claims That No Strays Dwelled In Garden Where Shelters Were Removed

Eight to ten cats are living in an Mdina public garden which recently had its shelters removed by the local council due to health concerns, a Maltese cat activist has said. “What a let down by the council. The shelter wasn’t abandoned and they could have been replaced,” said Bernardine Warrington, the cat feeder of the park. Last week, NGO Animal Guardians Malta uploaded photos of a man “removing and destroying” cat shelters in Howard’s gardens, sparking outrage among the online cat-lovers community. However, the Mdina Local Council responded stating that cats were never seen dwelling in the garden and removed the shelters – adding that Animal Guardians Malta “failed to get their facts right”.

“The shelters are mainly for winter when it rains, so the food doesn’t get wet and they can shelter while eating,” continued Warrington. “I used to put cushions inside and change the food and water every day. It used to get dirty but only with rain, wind and leaves. I didn’t stay polishing it.” The park is commonly frequented by the general public and is considered to be one of Malta’s prime tourist sites. According to the local council, the trays of cat food created an unhealthy environment for cats and attracted flies, wasps and ants.