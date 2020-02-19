Precious Pirate! One-Eyed Maltese Kitten Up For Adoption Is Stealing Everyone’s Heart

It doesn’t even matter whether or not you like cats; this one’s going to hit you right in the feels.

The latest post by Malta’s Cat Lovers Adoptions, Welfare & Support has left feline fans and casual Facebook browsers alike crooning over a very special kitten looking for his new home.

Pirate the one-eyed cutie is a shy, six-month-old ginger kitten who could just become Malta’s next favourite cat.

“He lost one of his eyes to cat flu, and it was surgically removed when he was younger,” CLAWS explained on Facebook yesterday. “Pirate comes across as a bit shy, but is a very cute and cuddly boy who will ask for belly rubs once he gains your trust.”

And if that description somehow hasn’t already won you over, here’s a couple of photos that definitely will.