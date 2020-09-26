Popular Food Delivery Company Donate Old Bags To Maltese Stray Cat Sanctuary

A popular food delivery service has found good use of its old delivery bags and has decided to donate a number of them to be used as shelters for an animal rescue foundation.

Instead of throwing out its old delivery bags, the ones we’re so used to seeing on the back of couriers on scooters, Bolt Foot has decided its best that they get a second lease of life…

…and has donated a number of them to Mikel St John and his NGO Animal Protectors.

“When angels who follow what I do for strays and my many rescues turn up with Bolt bags to use for shelter,” St John said in a Facebook post.

“If this isn’t true love for animals, I don’t know what is,” he said.

It seems that the square compartments used to keep food will also make a great shelter for stray cats, of which there are many around Malta, and will keep them warm too during winter time too thanks to their insulated compartments.

While they may no longer be fit for food deliveries, they sure are suitable for our feline friends and, as the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!

