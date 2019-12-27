د . إAEDSRر . س

Pixie The Puppy Escaped In Żurrieq On Christmas, Two Days Later And She’s Still Missing

Christmas day ended on a heartbreaking note for one Maltese family after their dog ran away that night.

Little Pixie has been missing for three nights now after she got spooked and slipped her lead this Christmas.

As soon as word got out that Little Pixie was missing, her family appealed to the online community to help find her, posting photos online and providing a contact number in case any came across the young pup.

Two days later and there is still no sign of Little Pixie.

“If anyone should catch sight of her it’s best NOT to approach her as she is frightened of strangers and contact on 79091807 or 99496970.”

If you do see Pixie then please get in touch with the above numbers. She was last seen in the Żurrieq area.

