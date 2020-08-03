Peter The Maltese Customs Sniffer Dog Stops €16,500 Being Smuggled To Istanbul

A customs sniffer dog at Malta airport is single-handedly taking down bad guys after having discovered over €16,500 of undeclared cash making its way to Istanbul.

Peter, who shot to fame last year for his stellar policing work, is once again in the limelight after sniffing out yet another passenger who was trying to leave the country with over €16,500 in cash.

“When asked how much cash he is carrying, the passenger answered €5,000,” Customs Malta said in a press release.

But the lies of the passenger didn’t fool Peter and his trained nose, who sniffed out the cash in no time.

“Not convinced by the passenger’s answer, his belongings were searched, and €16,540 were elevated.

When it comes to customs security, advanced technology is no match for the senses of a sniffer dog!

