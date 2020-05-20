Pet Owner Offers €1,000 Reward For The Safe Return Of Her Precious Little Cat ‘Tilty’

A cat owner is offering a €1,000 reward for the safe return of her precious Tilty.

Tilty had a troubled and unfortunate start to her life and ended up in the hands of Animal Welfare at just four months old – partially blind and with a severe ear infection.

Though she was in a dire state, she was lucky enough to be adopted and fell in love with her new owner. The two developed a strong bond with one another and Tilty even allowed her owner to clean her eyes and ears from infection daily.

But Tilty’s world slipped into a nightmare once again when she fell off a balcony last week whilst trying to catch a fly and she hasn’t been seen since.

“We’ve barely slept,” Titly’s owner told Lovin Malta.

“We have been roaming the streets day and night, we have no leads, nothing. She’s usually ‘talkative’ as she has a cute sound for every little thing she does, but there were no cute responses to our cries.”

In a desperate attempt to reunite with their beloved pet, Tilty’s owners are offering a €1,000 reward for her safe return.

“We’re hoping the reward would be enough of an incentive to keep an eye out for her or return her in case she was taken to their home.”

Tilty went missing in Birkirkara on Triq L-Istazzjon. If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact 99845279 or 77478722.

Share this post to help find Tilty!