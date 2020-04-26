Pack Of Wild Dogs Continue To Roam Malta’s Streets Terrorizing And Mauling Colonies Of Stray Cats

An aggressive pack of wild dogs continues to roam around Magħtab, Naxxar and Għargħur mauling colonies of stray cats, animal activists have warned. Over the last few days, Lovin Malta has received several reports of a pack of four dogs that would attack stray cats throughout the night, resulting in many of them dying from the wounds they would suffer. While similar reports have been seen for some time now, several new cases of dead colonies of stray cats have brought the urgent issue to the forefront again.

“An extremely aggressive pack of dogs, which are originating from Magħtab in the early hours of the morning, and going to Għargħur and Naxxar, amongst other localities, tearing stray cats apart, and even other dogs and animals, “ said NGO Animal Guardians Malta. According to the NGO, the attacks happen in the early hours of the morning (at around 2am) resulting in feeders waking up to find dead cats outside their door – tattered, torn and covered in blood.

A pack of wild dogs spotted chasing after other animals

Cats are found the next morning covered in blood and dead

“Yesterday they killed one of my strays on my doorstep at 1:30am,” a cat feeder told Lovin Malta. “I contacted Animal Welfare but they don’t have the equipment to catch them or where to keep them,” she said. “I’ve picked up a lot of strays and I’m paying for food, vets and medicine to keep them… all from my pocket.”