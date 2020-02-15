‘Our Family Is Complete’: After Seven Years In A Shelter, Dexter The Dog Finally Finds His Forever Home

After seven long years patiently waiting to find a forever home, Dexter the gentle dog has finally been adopted.

Noah’s Ark will surely miss the gentleman that is Dexter but it is a bittersweet parting as the senior dog finally gets to call a place home.

Dexter was adopted by the Hogan family and he has brought them as much joy as they’ve brought him.

“My mum spent a couple of months debating on whether we should adopt a dog from one of the shelters,” said Dexter’s new family member, Chantelle Busuttil-Hogan.

“By January we all agreed to it as a family. We didn’t really have any specific dog in mind, but we all agreed that we wanted to get one of the oldest dogs so we can finally give them a loving and comfortable home.”

The 10-year-old pup was brought to Noah’s Ark when he was just three-years-old. He has been waiting for someone to give him a second chance ever since.

Unfortunately, older dogs tend to be overlooked or cast aside when it comes to adoption, but they deserve an equal chance just like everyone else.

And just one look at Dexter would melt your heart…