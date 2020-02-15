‘Our Family Is Complete’: After Seven Years In A Shelter, Dexter The Dog Finally Finds His Forever Home
After seven long years patiently waiting to find a forever home, Dexter the gentle dog has finally been adopted.
Noah’s Ark will surely miss the gentleman that is Dexter but it is a bittersweet parting as the senior dog finally gets to call a place home.
Dexter was adopted by the Hogan family and he has brought them as much joy as they’ve brought him.
“My mum spent a couple of months debating on whether we should adopt a dog from one of the shelters,” said Dexter’s new family member, Chantelle Busuttil-Hogan.
“By January we all agreed to it as a family. We didn’t really have any specific dog in mind, but we all agreed that we wanted to get one of the oldest dogs so we can finally give them a loving and comfortable home.”
The 10-year-old pup was brought to Noah’s Ark when he was just three-years-old. He has been waiting for someone to give him a second chance ever since.
Unfortunately, older dogs tend to be overlooked or cast aside when it comes to adoption, but they deserve an equal chance just like everyone else.
And just one look at Dexter would melt your heart…
The Hogan family decided that they would look for their next family member at Noah’s Ark Sanctuary in Mellieħa and left the rest up to fate.
“On the 4th of January we went to visit Noah’s Ark and we were given Dexter to take out for a walk.”
It took just one walk for Dexter and the Hogans to form a special bond and it wasn’t long before they were reunited again…
“On the 5th of January, we went back and took him home.”
Poor Dexter had to wait seven years to find a forever home but it was all worth it in the end and the gentle giant now literally lies in the arms of a caring family.
“Dexter loves going out for his walks twice a day. He is such an obedient and gentle dog and even gets along with our cat, Sterling.
“He also loves his extra large bed and blankets and loves being cuddled and kissed constantly.”
Dexter’s love for fresh bedding was a well-known fact at Noah’s Ark and he’s now found himself a place where there’s no shortage of that…
“We want to encourage other people to adopt older dogs as they are very loyal, docile and are extremely grateful to be homed and part of a family.
“Our only regret is that we didn’t do this sooner but our family is now complete.”
Though Dexter is now a Hogan, it was the hard work, dedication and persistence of everyone at Noah’s Ark that saw him into a home.
“We want to give a shout-out to all the volunteers at Noah’s Ark and other shelters for doing such a fantastic job at taking care of these animals!”