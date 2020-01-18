‘No More Crying’: Toby, The Misunderstood Maltese Staffy, Finds His Forever Home At Last

After weeks of suffering from separation anxiety, Toby the staffy mix has finally found his forever home.

Lost and seemingly wandering around the street for his owner, Toby the staffy mix was another victim in another case of animal abandonment in Malta earlier this year.

Thankfully he was rescued by Animal Welfare and received the love and attention of the animal activist group Rescued Is My Favorite Breed.

However, all the love and kisses weren’t enough for the poor pup to get over the separation anxiety caused by his traumatic experience and Toby was desperately in need of a forever home.

After weeks of torment, Toby’s prayers were answered and Vanessa and Sean opened their hearts to the staffy mix, bringing sunshine back into his life.

After Vannessa and Sean lost their dog two years, they were now ready to welcome another pup into their life and Toby was the perfect fit.

“If any of you already owned a dog that passed away, and you are too heartbroken to get another one, I beg you to re-consider. I suffered so much the past 2 years, and an adopted dog would surely bring sunshine back in your life!”

Once deemed a dog who wasn’t ‘adoptable’ due to his staffy profile, Toby is now in the loving care of a family that understands that his reputation preceded him. Now, he’ll never have to walk the streets alone again.

