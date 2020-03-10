Nikol, The Poor Cancer-Stricken Pup, Is Looking For A Loving Maltese Home To Spend His Final Days

Following a life of abandonment and an aggressive cancer that will spell the end of him, the adorable and unfortunate German Pointer Nikol is looking for a forever home to spend his final days in the arms of a loving owner.

It’s not always a happy ending for the poor abandoned animals roaming around Malta and unfortunately, in this case, Nikol’s life is coming to a short and painful end.

The German Pointer was discovered roaming the streets of Siġġiewi and picked up by Animal Welfare. They quickly discovered that Nikol was covered with lumps all over his body, a sign of cancer.

Thanks to Animal Welfare, Nikol was treated, given shelter and taken on by Rescued Is My Favourite Breed to find him that special someone. He underwent surgery for his lumps, but one week later, they were back, bigger and more serious than before….

The poor pup has an aggressive form of cancer and it may not be long before he will have to be let go…

“Surgery is futile,” Rescued Is My Favourite Breed told Lovin Malta. “The lumps came back bigger and they are spreading very fast. His cancer is quite aggressive.”

“He even has some on his eyelids and they’re slowly closing, it may not be long before we have to let him go.”

But before he crosses the rainbow bridge, Nikol’s rescuers have one last wish… that he spends his final days in a loving home and not a shelter pen.

“We have one wish, that he experiences a family home,” they said.

Nikol is currently spending his days in a shelter pen, and although he gets the love and attention of volunteers, his last wish is to spend his dying days in the arms of a loving family who can take care of him and give him all the love he wholly deserves.

If you are interested in giving Nikol a loving home please get in contact with Rescued Is My Favorite Breed on their Facebook page.

