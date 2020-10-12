New Proposal Bans Petting And Breeding Of Wild Animals At Malta’s Zoos

A new set of proposed government regulations will prevent people from petting tiger and lion cubs at zoos.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo unveiled the proposals earlier today which included mandatory neutering, microchipping and a mandatory insurance policy, 24-hour CCTV footage and the prohibition of the petting of wild animals at zoos.

Moreover, the proposed amendments also include the banning of the breeding of wild animals unless said otherwise by the directorate for veterinary regulation.

Malta has a long-standing issue with unregulated zoos with several exotic animal owners flagrantly disregarding the rules with little to no enforcement.

Charles Polidano’s Montekristo estate and Anton Rea Cutajar have been singled out in criticism.

The new rules will hopefully create a more regulated industry.

The proposed amendments will undergo a public consultation exercise starting on 13th October and ending on 27th October.

