Neglected Dogs Forced To Breed On Żebbuġ ‘Hell Farm’ Have Made A Full Recovery And Are Now Ready To Be Adopted

After being rescued from the brink of death on a Żebbuġ ‘hell’ farm, Laila, Pablo and Maya have finally made a full recovery and are now up for adoption.

Three weeks ago, an anonymous phone call to Animal Welfare led them to a Żebbuġ farm where they found several dogs starved, living in their own faeces, tied up to chains and forlorn.

Video Credit: One News

Though the dogs were abused and severely neglected by their owners, they were over the moon to see the people at Animal Welfare rescue them.