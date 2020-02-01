Neglected Dogs Forced To Breed On Żebbuġ ‘Hell Farm’ Have Made A Full Recovery And Are Now Ready To Be Adopted
After being rescued from the brink of death on a Żebbuġ ‘hell’ farm, Laila, Pablo and Maya have finally made a full recovery and are now up for adoption.
Three weeks ago, an anonymous phone call to Animal Welfare led them to a Żebbuġ farm where they found several dogs starved, living in their own faeces, tied up to chains and forlorn.
Video Credit: One News
Though the dogs were abused and severely neglected by their owners, they were over the moon to see the people at Animal Welfare rescue them.
However, after a few weeks in rehabilitation, Laila, Pablo and Maya are now looking for a forever home to start their new life.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a happy ending for everyone. In fact, the dogs were in such poor conditions that one of the puppies lost its life.
But Laila, Pablo and Maya have been blessed with another chance to live a normal life again, in a caring home, with people who love them.
If you are interested in adopting one of these beautiful souls, please get in touch with Rescued Is My Favorite Breed.