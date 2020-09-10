Msida Pit Bull Attack Owner Surrenders Dogs, Kittens And Other Pets To Animal Activist

Galea surrendered four pit bulls, four hamsters, two kittens, a rooster and two cages with birds.

The animals were handed to animal activist Maxine Borg who visited the resident after raising concerns with Animal Welfare about the wellbeing of the animals, who remained unattended for two days after the horrific incident.

Andre Galea, the owner of the two pit bulls who mauled his grandmother, has surrendered several dogs, kittens and other animals.

He also surrendered a Tibetan Mastiff, who was not residing on the roof.

The animals have since been fostered either at Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary or people’s homes.

However, it appears that four dogs still remain on the roof, two of which are aggressive towards humans, according to Maxine.

Yesterday, Lovin Malta reported that several dogs were trapped on the Misda residence roof with some allowed to roam free while others were in concrete cubicles.

Sources said that Galea, the alleged pit bull “breeder” and owner of the dogs, was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.

Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, American bulldogs, and American Staffordshire terriers”.

The two pit bulls who alleged killed 95-year-old Inez Galea, and her chihuahua, in her maisonette are now being treated as evidence in the case while her grandson is being investigated for involuntary homicide.

In an interview with Times of Malta today, Galea spoke about how he told his grandmother not to enter his flat alone and how he treated his dogs like his children.

“We always told nanna not to go up to my place if I wasn’t there because my dogs are guard dogs at the end of the day. They had never done anything of the sort before and are always well-behaved when I take them on walks,” he said.

