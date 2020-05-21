Meet The New Furry Member Of The Abela Family! Lydia And Giorgia Mae Adopt Cute Puppy During Gozo Visit

The Prime Minister’s wife and daughter, Lydia and Giorgia Abela, visited Gozo today to launch a new Eco-Friendly Feeding Machine for stray animals and ended up coming back with a new, furry addition to their family.

Say hello to Buttons!

It seems like the Abelas’ love for animals goes beyond their efforts to take care of strays.

“We came to Gozo together with Minister Clint Camilleri to inaugurate the first Eco-Friendly Feeding Machines for stray animals, and were coming back with a new member to the Abela family,” she said on Facebook.

The Abelas’ went up to Gozo as two and came down as three with the adoption of one of the cutest puppies we’ve ever seen.

“Say hi to Buttons”

Malta has a new puppy prime minister!

