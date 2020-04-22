د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Influencer Teams Up With Lydia And Giorgia Mae Abela To Offer Dog Lovers Some Much-Needed Wholesome Pet Content

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

For the dog mums and dog dads out there, staying at home is a breeze. Social distancing is being part of a dog owner anyway and, let’s be honest, we enjoy the company of our furry friends more than we do of people.

In an effort to remind people to stay at home with their pets, poodle lifestyler and social media influencer ‘pupspaintandprosecco’ teamed up with some of Malta’s biggest names (and pet lovers) to bring us some much-need  TLC during these hard times.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth⚡️ARTIST & FURRY TAIL MAMA (@pupspaintandprosecco) on

Featuring our favourites like Lydia and Giorgia Mae Abela as well as Moira Delia, Carina Camilleri and Alison Bezzina…

… each holding up a card that together reads ‘Stay home with your dog to keep everyone safe’.

Cuter than the initiative itself are the pooches that make an appearance throughout who must be enjoying this extra time they get with the parents!

To make things better, pupspaintandprosecco also included a giveaway in the post which comes with grooming treatment, dog cologne and a scarf… because there’s no such thing as over-spoiling your dog.

Giveaway aside, the message of the post is super sincere and is a good reminder that our furry friends can’t contaminate us with COVID-19. Plus, we always love a good excuse to melt at photos of dogs.

Tag a dog lover

READ NEXT: From Abandoned Near Malta Airport Into A Forever Home, Mia The Fox Terrier Is Starting A New, Loving Life

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK