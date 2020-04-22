Maltese Influencer Teams Up With Lydia And Giorgia Mae Abela To Offer Dog Lovers Some Much-Needed Wholesome Pet Content

For the dog mums and dog dads out there, staying at home is a breeze. Social distancing is being part of a dog owner anyway and, let’s be honest, we enjoy the company of our furry friends more than we do of people.

Featuring our favourites like Lydia and Giorgia Mae Abela as well as Moira Delia, Carina Camilleri and Alison Bezzina…

… each holding up a card that together reads ‘Stay home with your dog to keep everyone safe’.

Cuter than the initiative itself are the pooches that make an appearance throughout who must be enjoying this extra time they get with the parents!

To make things better, pupspaintandprosecco also included a giveaway in the post which comes with grooming treatment, dog cologne and a scarf… because there’s no such thing as over-spoiling your dog.