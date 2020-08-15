Maltese Animal Shelter Appeals For Dog Trainer Laws Following Shocking Account Of Horror Puppy Academy

An animal shelter is calling for more regulations on dog trainers and behaviourists following a shocking account of a puppy that almost died at an alleged pet training academy.

“There is currently no legislation preventing anyone claiming to be trainers and/or behaviourists and selling their services to unsuspecting people and animals,” the MSPCA said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, the MSPCA often deals with surrendered animals whose owners tried using services that failed.”

Earlier this week, a concerned pet owner took to social media to warn others about the dangers of a pet training academy that left her puppy traumatised, covered in bugs, and infested with a parasite.

“(This story) highlights the pressing need for regulation of dog trainers and behaviourists to adhere to minimum standards,” the MSPA continued.

“It is necessary that they prove their professional qualifications and ongoing professional development which preserves and respects the welfare needs of the animal.”

According to the animal shelter, a lack of regulation has led to “imposters” taking advantage of pet owners for financial gain and at the detriment of pets who suffer ill-treatment and worsened behaviour as a result.

“This would bring about an increased occurrence of dog bites and surrendered animals, which in turn costs the country money by raising demands for medical treatment and the need for animal rescues.”

“We repeat our call for the animal welfare council to discuss the matter and suggest adequate regulation to protect human health, animal welfare and fiscal compliance,” it ended.