Maltese Animal Rescuer Puts Personal Car Up For Sale To Cope With Sanctuary Expenses

St John heads the NGO Animal Protectors Malta – an organisation seeking to home and care for abandoned animals.

Locally-renowned animal activist and rescuer Mikel St John put his personal car up for sale in a bid to cope with his sanctuary’s expenses.

“With no fundraising activities being possible due to COVID-19 and with people having less money in their pockets to donate, sanctuaries are struggling,” St John told Lovin Malta.

“Sanctuaries are struggling – animals and those who take care of them are always forgotten.”

St John has been very vocal about issues pertaining to the mistreatment of animals in recent years. Not only does he often set off on rescue missions to save stray animals in danger, but he also houses a plethora of cats in his very own sanctuary at his house.

“Strictly speaking, abandoned animals should also be a national problem tackled by the government,” the activist continued.

“We rescuers are helping these animals that someone abandoned. We struggle daily to care, feed, medicate, and neuter.”

“Animal sanctuaries get peanuts from grants.”

Lately, St John has been particularly vocal about the lack of support he and other independent sanctuaries receive from the authorities.

Malta’s Animal Welfare has often been at the receiving end of his criticism. The activist often highlights the organisation’s alleged inaction and incompetence in interviews and passionate Facebook posts.

“If we, sanctuaries and feeders, didn’t have a mission to feed and rescue, the authorities would have a huge problem on their plate,” St John concluded.

“When is serious help going to arrive?“

For information about how to donate, check out Mikel St John and Animal Protectors Malta’s Facebook pages.

