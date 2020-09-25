Lydia Abela Pledges To Help With Animal Welfare Law Enforcement And Communication

Lydia Abela has pledged to help Animal Welfare address some of its shortcomings following visits to the department and conversations with its director, Noel Montebello.

“This week I visited Animal Welfare and saw the work that has been done and that they keep on doing,” she said in a Facebook post.

Abela addressed some points that she, along with Montebello, hopes to address in the future including a change in the law to improve the living conditions of animals, constant report updates, and providing more resources to law enforcement.

The Prime Minister’s wife also pledged to improve Animal Welfare’s facilities at Għammieri.

“I promise you that together with my fellow NGOs and all those who care about animals, I will continue to work hand-in-hand with the government to improve the current situation when it comes to animal rights,” she ended.

Animal Welfare has recently been under the microscope following an incident involving two dogs that attacked and killed a 95-year-old woman the other week.

The organisation has been criticised for not taking action against the dog owner despite multiple reports over the years that he was housing dogs in awful conditions on the roof of the building.

