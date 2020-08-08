It’s International Cat Day And This Maltese Stray Is Looking For A Loving Forever Home

Malta is home to hundreds of stray cats and, on a day like today, there isn’t a better time to adopt one. It’s International Cat Day and Tiggy the stray cat is looking for a forever home!

Unlike most strays, Tiggy is tame and docile which makes him the perfect pet for a loving home. “He is trusting and playful, it would be a shame to keep him on the streets,” said Miriam Borg Debrincat from Kitty Guardians For Strays.