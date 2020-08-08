It’s International Cat Day And This Maltese Stray Is Looking For A Loving Forever Home
Malta is home to hundreds of stray cats and, on a day like today, there isn’t a better time to adopt one.
It’s International Cat Day and Tiggy the stray cat is looking for a forever home!
Unlike most strays, Tiggy is tame and docile which makes him the perfect pet for a loving home.
“He is trusting and playful, it would be a shame to keep him on the streets,” said Miriam Borg Debrincat from Kitty Guardians For Strays.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, feeders have been struggling to carry out their self-imposed duties to feed Malta’s colonies of stray cats.
In some cases, cat colonies have been closed off to feeders under the pretext of hygiene and safety to combat the coronavirus.
Although Tiggy has someone to look after him, he longs for the opportunity to find a forever home where he can snuggle up and be spoilt.