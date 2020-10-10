‘I’m Heartbroken’: Malta’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Peacefully Aged 23
Brownie, who is believed to be Malta’s oldest dog, passed away peacefully at the age of 23.
The fox-terrier was put down yesterday due to complications related to his old age.
“He was strong until his last day, I’m heartbroken,” his owner, Denise Fenech, told Lovin Malta.
“He was suffering from his skin condition and his joints stopped working,” she said.
At 23-years-old, Brownie might’ve very well have been the oldest dog in Malta and, after doing some research, perhaps the oldest dog in the world!
Up until last year, Brownie was in great shape, but his old age caught up with him, and 10 months ago he retired from his daily walks for a more chilled life inside.
And after 23 years, it was time for Brownie to cross over to the other side.
“He really fought until his last days,” Denise said.
Rest in peace, Brownie