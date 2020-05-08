Help Find Spice! Family Offers €500 Reward For Missing Dog Last Seen In Iklin

د . إAEDSRر . س

A €500 reward is being offered for the safe return of a dog to its owners.

Spice ran away last night around Iklin/Lija and has been missing ever since. In an attempt to encourage people to help look for Spice, his owners are offering a €500 reward for anyone who finds him – no questions asks.

Spice is a medium/large sized dog who is very shy and not easy to approach. He is also microchipped but isn’t wearing a collar.

 

If you have information on Spice please contact Charmaine Attard Bezzina on 77882329 or 99466413.

There have been no spottings of Spice so far.

