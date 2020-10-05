Gozo Will Receive 24/7 Animal Welfare Ambulance Next Week, Ministry Promises

د . إAEDSRر . س

The long-overdue 24/7 Animal Welfare ambulance service will arrive in Gozo next week, the Ministry for Gozo has promised.

Three months after Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced that a 24/7 ambulance would be situated in Gozo, something he said would happen imminently, this will finally be happening next week.

“For the first time, the 24/7 animal welfare ambulance service will be provided by the Ministry for Gozo from the end of next week,” a spokesperson from the ministry told Lovin Malta.

Gozo SPCA and animal activists have repeatedly voiced their concerns and frustration over the lack of such a service after having to deal with emergencies on the island.

Just two weeks ago, a dog found covered in blood in Gozo had to be put down after waiting hours for an animal ambulance to arrive. By the time it arrived at the vet, it was unconscious.

However, it seems like Gozo will finally be getting a permanent animal ambulance service next week.

