Gozo Launches Adopt A Pet Scheme With Free Vet Visits And €50 Voucher For New Owners In October

The Ministry for Gozo will be celebrating World Animal Day on Sunday by launching a new scheme offering free vet appointments for families who adopt dogs throughout the month of October.

Those who adopt pets from Animal Welfare in Gozo throughout the month will receive four free visits to the ministry’s vet and will also receive a €50 voucher for pet food, medicine and other dog needs upon their third visit.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the new scheme, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri emphasised that the adoption of a pet is a lifelong commitment and that every adopted animal should be considered as a member of the family.

On the other hand, Camilleri has faced criticism for failing to follow through on the promise to introduce a 24/7 ambulance service in Gozo, something he said would be implemented imminently back in July.

Last week, a dog found covered in blood in Gozo had to be put down after waiting hours for an animal ambulance to arrive. By the time it arrived at the vet, it was unconscious.

