From Moira To Bianca! Siġġiewi Dog Found Covered In Blood Has Finally Found Her Forever Home

After being found covered in blood on a Siġġiewi road desperately looking for help and attention, Moira the “helpless” dog has reached her final destination…

… in the arms of a loving family.

And in order to mark a new chapter in her life, one filled with happiness and love, Moira has officially changed her name to Bianca.

Bianca was found wandering the streets covered in blood almost two months ago, but thanks to the stellar work of Animal Welfare, she was quickly treated for her bloody eye and was set on a path of recovery and rehabilitation.

The cause of her injuries is unknown but foul play isn’t expected.

It wasn’t long until Bianca was up on her feet smiling again as if nothing ever happened.

Her irresistible smile and infectious personality meant she was quickly claimed by a loving and caring family.

And that big grin on her face shows just how happy she is in her new home!

It was a difficult road for Bianca, but she’s finally reacher her final destination and won’t have to face abuse or neglect ever again.

