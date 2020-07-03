From Covered In Blood To Cuddlebug! Moira The Maltese Dog Has Made A Remarkable Recovery And Is Now Looking For A Home

After wandering a Siġġiewi road last month, covered in blood and desperately looking for help, Moira the “helpless dog” has finally made a good enough recovery to be adopted!

In just a matter of weeks, Moira went from being helpless to hopeful with her faith in humanity restored thanks to the kind people that rescued her.

Not only has she made an incredible recovery, but the 3-year-old dog has stolen the hearts of those who have gotten to know her – and loves to give them licks and kisses.