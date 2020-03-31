Flock Of Greater Flamingos Stop Over In Malta Amidst Stormy Weather

Three Greater Flamingos landed in Malta yesterday amidst bad, stormy weather.

Staff at the Salina Nature Reserve woke up to a wonderful surprise yesterday morning when they found three unexpected Greater Flamingos roaming around their nature reserve.

The Greater Flamingo is one of the most widespread with it being found in Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Southern Europe. They are no strangers to the Maltese islands and are a common sighting during summer when they would be migrating from one lagoon to another in the Mediterranean.

Unfortunately, their beauty also makes them a target for illegal hunting and they’ve been victims to such in the past, having been shot at and even killed as they pass over Malta.

Earlier today, BirdLife Malta released footage of seven birds who fell victim to illegal hunting last weekend – during the closed season. In addition, BirdLife Malta and The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) have once again appealed to the government to refrain from opening the season due to a lack of policing leading to rampant illegal poaching and hunting.

As such, BirdLife Malta will be monitoring the Salina Nature Reserve and surrounding areas on a 24-hour basis to make sure no harm is caused to these birds.

