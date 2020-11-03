Dog Shot In Msida Standoff Recovering At Animal Hospital

A dog that is believed to have attacked police officers during a standoff in Msida yesterday is currently being treated at the APH Veterinary Clinic.

The incident happened during the early hours of the morning where police were called to Triq Qrejten in Msida to apprehend a Serbian man, later identified as 38-year-old Srdjan Stevanovic, who was threatening residents and was armed with a firearm.

Towards the end of the six-hour stint, police entered the resident using flashbangs to disorientate Stevanovic. However, police reports indicate that a dog proceeded to attack officers as they entered the building, leaving them with no choice but to fire at the animal.

The dog was shot twice but fortunately Animal Welfare was already on site to transfer the animal to hospital where it is currently being treated.

Two other dogs were discovered at the scene which police have also described as “aggressive” at the time.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a well-informed source said that the two dogs are puppies aged between 4-6 months old.

They are currently being housed at Animal Welfare and don’t appear to have sustained any injuries.

Stevanovic was finally apprehended along with a loaded shotgun and pistol and an investigation is currently underway.

