Dining With Dogs: Malta’s Top 12 Pet-Friendly Restaurants For 2020

Pets are considered a member of the family, so it kills us when we have to leave them home every time we go out for lunch or dinner.

Thankfully, there are a few restaurants in Malta that welcome pets into their establishment with open arms.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants In Malta & Gozo has released its 2020 edition and you know the first list we looked at was the top 12 Pet Friendly Restaurants.

Without further ado, here are the top pet-friendly restaurants in Malta, ranked by number of surveyor’s votes:

12. Bacchus Restaurant

Mdina

Situated in the heart of Mdina, Bacchus offers a dining area behind an iron ‘Portcullis’. The restaurant is housed in the two chambers built by Grand Master Fra Martino De Redin in between 1657 and 1660 and makes for an interesting dining experience for you and your furry friend.

11. La Buona Trattoria del Nonno

St Paul’s Bay

Wood-oven pizza, steak and fish, La Buona Trattoria del Nonno in St Paul’s Bay not only sounds like a delight to dine in, but I bet your pet will love it too!

10. Ristorante La Vela

Pietà

Ristorante La Vela is a friendly yet discreet Italian restaurant found right in a quiet and secluded area by the Msida Marina, serving exquisite food and opening its doors to pets.

9. Trattoria AD 1530

Mdina

Situated in the old square of Mdina, Trattoria is a charming eatery that prides itself on serving traditional and tasty food typical of the trattoria type. This, combined with the ability for outdoor dining, makes it the perfect pet place.

8. Il-Kartell

Marsalforn, Gozo

A locally-sourced restaurant specialising in Mediterranean cuisine. Located in Marsalforn Bay, Il-Kartell is fitting both for its fine food and its furry friendliness.

7. Hammett’s Gastro Bar

Sliema

 

A unique restaurant that offers a social dining experience with a variety of dishes to share, Hammett’s Gastro Bar is located in Sliema and has a front porch where your pet can perch while you sip on some cocktails.

6. The Boathouse Restaurant, Xlendi

Xlendi, Gozo

Situated on the water’s edge in Xlendi, The Boathouse has long been considered a ‘must visit’ restaurant in Gozo and it’s perfect for your pets too, who can just take a dip in the bay nearby.

5. Castelletti

Rabat

Apart from being pet-friendly, Castelletti offers a blend of contemporary Mediterranean cuisine with French influences, while making use of the best Maltese produce in a creative and innovative way. 

4. Tal-Familja Restaurant

Marsaskala

As the name suggests, this Marsaskala seafood restaurant is for the whole family, which includes your pets, too. Tal-Familja also make sure that you get the best customer experience.

3. iPlace

Marsaxlokk

The most high tech restaurant in Malta also happens to be one of the pet-friendliest. iPlace is located on Wilga Street in St Julian’s and caters to both your pet and tech needs.

2. Susurrus

St Julian’s

 

Located at the Corinthia San Ġorġ Hotel, Susurrus is known for its Mediterranean and South American cuisine as well as it’s stunning views that you and your pet can enjoy whilst dining!

1. districtfive

Birżebbuġa

 

This Birżebbuġa bar and grill – districtfive – picked up a trifecta of awards this year, including a pet-friendly award!

While all restaurants mentioned in this list are dog-friendly, if you have a large dog or if you would like to stay indoors, it is advisable to call ahead and make sure, as it is mostly in the outdoor area that large dogs are accepted.

Which restaurant are you going to take your furry friend to this Christmas? Let us know in the comments below

