Caged Madliena Dobermans Up For Adoption After Owner ‘Surrenders’ Them To Animal Welfare

The Dobermans came into the public limelight last August after a video sent to Lovin Malta showed them locked in a cage with nothing but dirty, green water to drink.

Two Dobermans who were kept in a cage in Madliena are now up for adoption after the owners surrendered the dogs to Animal Welfare, Lovin Malta has been informed.

Though the owners claimed that the dogs are in “pristine” condition, live in a big cage and are well-fed, they have since been “surrendered” to Animal Welfare and are currently in the process of being rehomed.

One of the Dobermans suffers from sandfly while the other suffers from arthritis in one of his back legs.

Despite their health conditions, the dogs appear in much better condition and have received the necessary treatment as well as new names, Zuma and Damsey.

“Ideally these two are homed together but if the right opportunity comes along we can consider separating them, we would not like to hold one back because of the other,” said animal activist Maxine Borg, who is currently aiding in the adoption process.

The Dobermans also have cropped ears, an illegal practice in malta, but something their previous owner claims happened prior to them rescuing the two dogs.

If you’re interested in giving these two dogs a new home, contact Buddy’s Lost & Found page on Facebook.

