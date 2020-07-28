Baby French Bulldog Needs Your Help To Undergo Tests Abroad To Determine Whether Life-Saving Surgery Is Needed

A six month old French Bulldog suffering from a severe heart defect needs your help to travel to Milan to undergo critical tests that may lead to life-saving surgery. Spartacus has been diagnosed with Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia which has already reached a worrying stage now that his right ventricle is dilated.

While there is a chance that Spartacus might have pulmonic stenosis, which is a typical congenital cardiac disease in French Bulldogs, tests in Malta are limited and the poor pup has to make the journey up north to Milan where he’ll undergo a Cardiac CT scan and TEE to determine whether he is eligible for surgery. “Spartacus needs these tests ASAP, and we would appreciate any assistance in such a short amount of time. The appointment has already been set for the 20th of August,” his owner said. As such, a gofundme page has been set up to help pay for Spartacus’ journeys which include flights, accommodation, transport, etc.

Depending on the results of the test, Spartacus may have to undergo life-saving surgery (balloon valvuloplasty) to be done there and then… … and if successful, he’ll have a shot at living a normal life. But if he does, in fact, have Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia, he’ll have to undergo delicate open-heart surgery with extracorporeal ventilation costing around €15,000 to €20,000.

“According to the Italian veterinarian, it is important not to lose time considering the young age of our dog in order to minimise any damage on the heart tissue.” We are doing everything in our power for our small dog – starting a fundraiser, and asking family, friends and animal lovers (and counting on their kindness) to assist us in helping our Spartacus in receiving the required treatment,” the gofundme page said. Spartacus faces such a tough and critical decision at such a young age and the end result could determine the quality of his life for better or worse.