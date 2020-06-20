At 23 Years Of Age, Brownie The Maltese Dog Could Be The Oldest Pup In The World

One of the oldest dogs in the world might very well be casually residing in a San Ġwann home. Brownie is 23-year-old fox terrier – which actually makes him 161 years old when you put it in dogs years. In an effort to see whether Brownie is, in fact, Malta’s oldest dog, owner Denise Fenech took to Facebook and asked for assistance in the popular dog-loving group, RUBS Puppy Love.

Brownie likes to rest under his blanket

It turns out that not only is Brownie possibly Malta’s oldest dog but he could very well be one of the oldest dogs in the world! A bit of research will reveal that the oldest dog to ever live was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey who lived to 29 but died in 1939. And according to Indian television news channel Republic TV, the oldest dog on record at the moment is a terrier who is currently 21 years old. Which, if true, means that Brownie is actually the oldest dog…in the world! “I don’t know if there’s any secret,” Denise told Lovin Malta. “He was a hyper dog as a puppy, he eats everything and has regular check-ups since starting his heart medication at the age of 10.” Denise doesn’t have any official documentation of when Brownie was born and the earliest record she possesses is a vaccine card from 2003, 17 years ago.

But rest assured this dog is in his mid-20s and there’s this super cute photo of him celebrating his 20th birthday to prove it…

Although Brownie appears to be in a dishevelled state, Denise assured Lovin Malta that he is in good condition – and recently went for a check-up.