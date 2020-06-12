‘Shame On You’: Animal Rights NGO Warns Rabat Cat Shelters Have Been Destroyed

An individual is removing and destroying cat shelters in a Rabat public garden, according to NGO Animal Guardians Malta.

The animal rights organisation was sent photos of a man allegedly going around the garden destroying shelters made for stray cats of the area.

“Foreigners who love cats sent us these pics of someone destroying and removing cat shelters in a public garden in Rabat. We felt that it was our duty to publish these pics,” the NGO said in a Facebook post.

The photos also include the number plate of the man’s vehicle.

The post has sparked outrage amongst the online community and cat lovers alike who have taken to the comment section of the post to express their shock and outrage.

“Report to the police. What bastards! The police can find out as they have the car’s number plate. Shame on the person/persons,” one comment said.

Others called for a more permanent solution to the cat shelter problem.

“Can you do a gofundme page and raise money for new and sturdier houses to be installed for these cats?” read a comment.

Malta has a significant number of stray cats who reside in cat villages around the island and are taken care of by animal rights organisations and other cat-loving individuals.

