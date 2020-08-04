After Surviving A Roof Collapse In Senglea, Three Cats Are In Dire Need Of A Loving Foster Home

Three cats that survived a roof collapse in Senglea last weekend are in dire need of a foster home, after their owners were rendered homeless following the incident.

The incident, which happened last Saturday, saw Senglea residents Carmen and Martin Abela wake up in a pool of their own blood, after their ceiling collapsed onto them in their sleep.

The couple suffered grievous injuries, with Carmen receiving around 20 stitches to her face and head after being rushed to Mater Dei.

Having grown used to the close love and care of a tight-knit home, the three cats would not do well in a shelter environment, and are therefore looking to be fostered for a period of four to six months – until the Abelas’ home is repaired.