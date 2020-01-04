Abandoned And Heartbroken: Toby Is The Misunderstood Maltese Staffy Who Needs A New Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

For a dog, abandonment doesn’t just mean facing the cold, dark streets alone… it also means having to endure the pain of a broken heart.

Lost and seemingly wandering around the street for his owner, Toby the staffy mix is another victim in another case of animal abandonment in Malta.

Luckily, he has since been rescued and is now in the care of the animal activist group Rescued Is My Favorite Breed but because of his breed, they expect he will probably struggle to be adopted.

Toby doesn’t fit the ‘adoption’ profile. Being a medium-sized staffy mix, he gets a bad and misplaced reputation for being an aggressive breed, which couldn’t be further from the truth for this young boy.

In reality, Toby is an absolute sweetheart who just wants some love and attention…

….but because of his past experiences, he suffers from some serious separation anxiety.

For Toby, living in a shelter is hell and his constant cries are his way of asking for help.

“He is used to human affection, he is not coping with the shelter environment. He is definitely a past pet, victim of human irresponsible and selfish behaviour.”

“We are urgently seeking a loving home for Toby. He absolutely cannot remain in his pen much longer, it has been days of constant crying, he is heartbroken!”

If you know someone who is willing to offer this sweet boy a forever home please get in touch with Rescued Is My Favorite Breed.

