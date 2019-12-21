A Maltese Pet Sanctuary Is Offering Free Neutering Services This Christmas Holiday

The Association for Abandoned Animals is offering free neutering vouchers for the animals of underprivileged families, pensioners and even farmers who can’t afford the service.

The local charity is in the giving spirit this Christmas holiday and will be handing out neutering vouchers to those who need it for their pets. The voucher will also consist of a free microchip service too.

However, the reality of the situation is that AAA has been offering this service for a while now, but still face problems with abandoned puppies and the ever-increasing pressure of full sanctuaries.

“Although this comes at a heavy cost for a voluntary organisation, AAA still gets more calls to take in unwanted litters than from people who want to neuter their dogs for free,” a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Just this week, the sanctuary received a litter of nine abandoned puppies that were found in a construction site in Luqa, which is just one case of puppy abandonment this year.

The cost to neuter a dog sits between €100 to €200, so what AAA is offering goes above and beyond their duty as a charity.

If you think you would be eligible for this service, then all you have to do is simply get in touch with AAA on +35679730921

