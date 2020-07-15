24/7 Animal Welfare Ambulance Is Coming To Gozo In A Few Days’ Time

Animal Welfare will have a 24/7 hour ambulance service in Gozo over the next couple of days, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has confirmed.

Camilleri confirmed that Animal Welfare will have a permanent presence in Gozo, when replying to a parliamentary question put forward by PN MP Chris Said last Monday. Said asked why Gozo didn’t have an animal ambulance service that operated over the weekend.

The absence of an animal ambulance meant that animals in need of emergency treatment were not able to receive any over the weekend.

The Gozo SPCA has repeatedly voiced its concerns and frustration over the lack of such a service after having to deal with emergencies on the island.