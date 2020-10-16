24/7 Animal Ambulance Will Begin Operations In Gozo Next Monday

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 24/7 Animal Welfare ambulance will start operating in Gozo as of next Monday, informed sources have told Lovin Malta.

It has been a few pain-staking months of silence and delays ever since Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced that the island will be getting the emergency service, something he claimed would come imminently back in July.

Last week, the Ministry for Gozo informed Lovin Malta that the long-overdue service would be provided by the end of this week, and while the people of Gozo have to wait a few days longer, it has now been confirmed that the service will start operations as of next Monday.

Without a 24/7 ambulance service, pets and animals are deprived of an essential service over the weekend which has led to fatalities in the past.

Oftentimes, it’s up to the Gozo SPCA and Animal Welfare Gozo to deal with any emergencies.

Just yesterday, the Centre Manager at Gozo SPCA resigned after 20 years with the association – the reasons behind her resignation is unclear.

With the introduction of a 24/7 animal ambulance, the burden on these organisations will hopefully lessen.

